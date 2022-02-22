Knott’s Boysenberry Festival 2022 Dates Announced for Knott’s Berry Farm, Will Run One Week Longer This Year

by | Feb 22, 2022 11:16 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

For the first time since 2019, the full-fledged Knott’s Boysenberry Festival will be returning to Knott’s Berry Farm this spring (after the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic, the 2021 iteration was a limited offering called Knott’s Taste of Boysenberry Festival).

For 2022, Knott’s Berry Farm guests can expect a grand return to the beloved tradition of boysenberry-inspired food and entertainment options at “California’s Original Theme Park,” plus an entire extra exciting week of fun for this year’s Knott’s Boysenberry Festival.

What’s happening:

  • The popular Knott’s Boysenberry Festival will return to Knott’s Berry Farm for the 2022 spring season from Friday, March 18 through Sunday, April 24– one week longer than usual.
  • This year's event will introduce entirely new food offerings featuring a selection of more than two dozen food and drink items, including Crab Sushi Roll with a Boysenberry Aioli, Chicken Dumplings with a Boysenberry Wonton and a Teriyaki Dipping Sauce, Boysenberry Horchata, and more!
  • Tasting cards will cost $50 (or $45 for Knott’s season pass holders) and offer six food and beverage tastings per card. A variety of signature boysenberry items will also be available for purchase a la carte.
  • New merchandise includes a selection of packaged food items like boysenberry microbrew BBQ sauce, boysenberry crème brulé coffee, boysenberry brownie cookies, boysenberry pepper bacon spread, and boysenberry balsamic grilling glaze.
  • Entertainment options will include the returning “Snoopy’s Boysenberry Jamboree!” family show on the Calico Mine Stage, the new melodrama “Riverboat Revenge” in the famous Bird Cage Theatre, and Boysenberry Fun and Games in Calico Town Square, among others.

What they’re saying:

  • Knott’s Berry Farm: “The Knott's Boysenberry Festival is our annual food-inspired event that celebrates the park's historic roots by highlighting the little berry that started it all, the boysenberry. Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in a tantalizing lineup of dishes ranging from savory foods with a boysenberry twist to one-of-a-kind specialty desserts and drinks that you can only find at Knott's Berry Farm during this time of the year. In addition to the numerous food and drink offerings, the Knott's Boysenberry Festival offers a wide selection of local crafters, live music, musical stage shows and fun activities for guests of all ages to enjoy.”

For additional information, be sure to visit Knott’s Berry Farm’s official website.

 
 
