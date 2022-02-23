Highlights from Disney’s 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

The Walt Disney Company has released the annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report for 2021 through an 83-page PDF, viewable here. Below are a few highlights of the most recent report.

Promoting Greater Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Last year, a company-wide initiative, Reimagine Tomorrow, launched, tapping Disney’s resources to advance opportunities for diverse communities, amplify underrepresented voices and champion the importance of representation in media and entertainment. The Company continued to promote Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in its workplace and beyond in several ways, including implementing new content inclusion standards; launching a new talent acquisition initiative at Historically Black Colleges and Universities; and directing more than $150 million of the Company’s annual charitable giving to programs directly serving underrepresented communities. The Company’s intention is to direct more than 50% of its annual charitable giving to programs supporting underrepresented communities, and to spend at least $1 billion with diverse suppliers by 2024. In September 2021, the Company also launched a digital destination at ReimagineTomorrow.Disney.com

Protecting the Planet for Future Generations The Company’s commitment to environmental stewardship dates back to its founding nearly 100 years ago. Disney is committed to doing its part to protect the planet and create a positive environmental legacy for future generations as we operate and build its businesses. Despite the continued impacts of COVID-19, this past year Disney began making progress towards its ambitious 2030 Environmental Goals focused on reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, reducing waste, building more sustainably and reducing the environmental impact of our consumer products. Among its notable accomplishments this fiscal year, the Company announced it is teaming up with local utility providers to build two new solar facilities expected to come online near Walt Disney World Disney also installed solar arrays at Castaway Cay and Hong Kong Disneyland And the Company invested millions to support nonprofit organizations working across 30 countries through the Disney Conservation Fund.

Supporting Its Communities Disney brings comfort, optimism and joy to people of all ages and inspires hope, especially among children, through its longstanding support of children’s hospitals and wish granting organizations, and through the contributions of thousands of passionate Disney VoluntEARS around the world. In fiscal 2021, the Company delivered more than 400,000 Disney-themed toys, hospital gowns and other items to over 500 children’s hospitals and installed Disney-themed experiences in five children’s hospitals. The Company also supported local food banks worldwide through a combination of monetary and in-kind giving, including donating more than 320 tons of food to support communities impacted by COVID-19.

Simultaneous with releasing its CSR Report today, the Company also launched its new social responsibility website at impact.disney.com

