Meet America Chavez in New Video Before Her Appearance in “Multiverse of Madness”

Marvel fans may have noticed an unfamiliar character while watching the recent trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The girl with the denim jacket with the familiar star on her back is none other than America Chavez and Marvel has released a new video to help you get to know her.

The new video explains America's backstory, from her tragic family history to her friendship with Kate Bishop formed in the Young Avengers.

Chavez has also been a member of teams like the West Coast Avengers, the Ultimates and the all female Avengers team known as A-Force.

The video also details her complicated history with her sister, Catalina, who didn’t take to her powers with the same sense of superhero responsibility.

Check out the full video below to learn more about America Chavez before you see her first MCU appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

More on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: