Disney CFO Christine McCarthy to Participate in Morgan Stanley Q/A Session

Walt Disney Company Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy is set to appear at the upcoming Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference next month to participate in a question and answer session.
What’s Happening:
- Christine McCarthy, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The Walt Disney Company is set to participate in a question-and-answer session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 at approximately 2:25 p.m. PT/ 5:25 p.m. ET.
- As a global financial services firm, Morgan Stanley is committed to technological innovation. They rely on technologists from around the world to create leading-edge, secure platforms for businesses and hold an annual conference on the topic.
- This year’s conference is set to take a look at the impact of the metaverse and its impact on the industry. The metaverse is just the latest example of how digitalization is changing how we live, work and play. This year’s conference invites participants to learn about the trends reshaping the technology, media and telecom landscape with new insights ahead of this year’s TMT conference in San Francisco.
- Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy’s session is set to streamed publicly. To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.
- Late last year, McCarthy made headlines for her controversial comments regarding inflation and what the Walt Disney Company is doing to reduce the impact, suggesting that the idea of reducing portion sizes at Disney eateries to keep the cost the same and adding that it would be “good for some of our guest’s waistlines.”
- Recently, former Walt Disney Company CEO and Executive Chairman Bob Iger sat with the Sway podcast and shared his thoughts on the metaverse, NFTs, and various technologies that the Walt Disney Company should and could be deploying in the future.