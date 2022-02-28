Photos: Work Continues At The New Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Work continues to take place on various construction projects across the Walt Disney World Resort, but even some of the smaller scale ones, like the new Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant, still need an update every now and then!

What’s Happening:

Work continues on the Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant coming soon to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Frequent visitors to the park may not realize many new aspects to the construction as most of the work is likely taking place in the interior of the as-yet-unthemed show building, but will likely notice quite a bit of landscaping has been removed to make entry to the new restaurant easier.

Set to open later this year in Andy’s Backyard (Toy Story Land), is the previously announced (way back in 2019!) Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant!

In this unique, fun, family-friendly dining experience, guests will enjoy delicious barbecue fare while surrounded by a kaleidoscope of toys, games, and playsets that Andy has brought together to create his one-of-a-kind rodeo.

Stepping into the lobby and waiting area, guests experience first-hand what it feels like to be one of Andy’s toys, before progressing into two larger dining room spaces where Andy’s rodeo takes place.

Here, the rodeo will be in full swing, with western town and train station playsets mixing with surprising, playful details, like some fan-favorite Pixar characters as they’ve never been seen before!