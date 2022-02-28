New Tommy Bahama Summer Styles Arrive on shopDisney

Are you dreaming of the days when you bask in the sunshine and just relax? If that’s you, we know how that feels and we’re already thinking about our vacation wardrobe! Look your absolute Disney best with the latest clothing collection from Tommy Bahama that just arrived on shopDisney.

What’s Happening:

Just last week, we shared some fun tropical looks from Tommy Bahama

Whether your go-to style is dressy casual or you want to elevate your look for a special event, bring the sun and surf to your vacation with breezy styles that will subtly share your love of Disney.

Like the other Tommy Bahama collection these clothes also feature Mickey and Minnie Minnie and items include: Button Down Shirts A T-Shirt Dresses

However you choose to enjoy the summer season, let Mickey and Minnie join you with these simple and chic styles that are available now on shopDisney

Clothing is priced between $70-$150. Links to individual items can be found below.

Mickey Mouse Woven Shirt for Adults by Tommy Bahama – $140.00

Minnie Mouse ''Tropical'' T-Shirt for Women by Tommy Bahama – $70.00

Mickey Mouse Indigo Woven Dress for Adults by Tommy Bahama – $140.00

Mickey Mouse Indigo Woven Shirt for Adults by Tommy Bahama – $140.00

Mickey Mouse Long Sleeve Linen Shirt for Adults by Tommy Bahama – $150.00

Mickey Mouse and Friends Woven Dress for Adults by Tommy Bahama – $150.00

Mickey Mouse and Friends Woven Shirt for Adults by Tommy Bahama – $140.00

Mickey Mouse Silk Shirt for Adults by Tommy Bahama – $150.00