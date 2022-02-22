Tommy Bahama Tropical Disney Collection is the Way to Greet the Summer

Summer is on the horizon and you can look absolutely magical with Tommy Bahama’s tropical Disney collection that’s breezy and bursting with color.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

There’s something special about the words used to describe summer and Tommy Bahama

If you love sun, sand, surf, and sailing, you’ll want to make room in your closet for this playful assortment of summer fashions starring Mickey Mouse.

Designed for women and men this Summertime Tommy Bahama collection includes: Linen Shorts Sweater Camp Shirts Shift Dress Long Sleeve T-shirts Sweatshirt

Soft blues, warm corals, and vibrant greens bring the ensembles together for a fun and classy look that is perfect for your outdoor adventures.

The collection consists of 7 styles for women, 6 for men, 5 for big and tall and a special coffee mug that will help you jump start your day! Items sell for $22.50-$198.00

Guests can shop the entire collection now on the Tommy Bahama website

Women

Disney Jungle Jubilee Sleeveless Linen Shift Dress – $158

Disney Seashore View Cotton Jacquard Jewel-Neck Sweater – $168

Disney Seashore View Embroidered Aruba Full-Zip Sweatshirt – $148

Disney Sunset Island Special Edition Silk Camp Shirt – $178

Disney Surf's Up Ceramic Mug – $22.50

Men

Disney Sunset Island Special Edition Silk Camp Shirt – $198

Disney Jungle Safari Silk Panelback Camp Shirt – $178

Disney Sketched in Leaves Linen Long-Sleeve Shirt – $158

Sunny Styles from Disney:

Bring on the summer! If you love these outfits, you’ll want to accessorize with Disney Cruise Line looks from shopDisney including a new Dooney & Bourke pattern stylish Minnie Ears