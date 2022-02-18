Ahoy! Disney Cruise Line Minnie Mouse Ear Headband is Your Next Must-Have Vacation Accessory

Oooh! Your vacation wardrobe just got better, that’s because shopDisney debuted a new Minnie Mouse ear headband themed to the Disney Cruise Line.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Imagine you’re on vacation and laying out in the sun in your favorite loungewear or bathing suit…with a gorgeous new pair of Minnie Ears adorning your head!

The latest style of fashionable headbands has just arrived at shopDisney and it’s inspired by the Disney Cruise Line.

The Ears themselves feature an ombre sunset effect—transitioning from bright orange to tropical blue—and also include Mickey on one side and Minnie on the other in their best vacation looks.

A sequined bow matches the Ear coloring and adds some lovely dimension to the all blue headband. One side of the headband is embroidered with the words “Disney Cruise Line.”

The style perfectly matches the new Disney Cruise Line collection by Dooney & Bourke

The headband sells for $29.99 and will be the perfect accessory for your next exciting Disney Cruise. A link to the item can be found below.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Ear Headband with Sequined Bow for Adults – Disney Cruise Line – $29.99

