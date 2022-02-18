Ahoy! Disney Cruise Line Minnie Mouse Ear Headband is Your Next Must-Have Vacation Accessory

Oooh! Your vacation wardrobe just got better, that’s because shopDisney debuted a new Minnie Mouse ear headband themed to the Disney Cruise Line.
What’s Happening:
- Imagine you’re on vacation and laying out in the sun in your favorite loungewear or bathing suit…with a gorgeous new pair of Minnie Ears adorning your head!
- The latest style of fashionable headbands has just arrived at shopDisney and it’s inspired by the Disney Cruise Line.
- The Ears themselves feature an ombre sunset effect—transitioning from bright orange to tropical blue—and also include Mickey on one side and Minnie on the other in their best vacation looks.
- A sequined bow matches the Ear coloring and adds some lovely dimension to the all blue headband. One side of the headband is embroidered with the words “Disney Cruise Line.”
- The style perfectly matches the new Disney Cruise Line collection by Dooney & Bourke which also docked on shopDisney today!
- The headband sells for $29.99 and will be the perfect accessory for your next exciting Disney Cruise. A link to the item can be found below.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Ear Headband with Sequined Bow for Adults – Disney Cruise Line – $29.99
