Stoney Clover Lane Mickey Mouse and Friends Collection Brings a Playful Energy to Travel Essentials

Whether or not you’re heading to a Disney Park for your next vacation you can carry Mickey and Minnie with you on all your adventures with a new collection of essentials from Stoney Clover Lane.

A new collection of high quality bags showcasing the Sensational Six —Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto—landed on shopDisney today and will make a wonderful addition to your travel collection.

Whether planning for a week away or spending an afternoon at your favorite park, these cute carryalls will comfortably hold everything you need to enjoy your journey.

Among the collection are: Pouch Bag Tote Bag Backpack Duffle Bag Hip (Fanny) Pack

Guests can find the Stoney Clover Lane Mickey Mouse and Friends styles now on shopDisney

Mickey Mouse and Friends Pouch Bag by Stoney Clover Lane – $108.0

Allover print

Zip top closure

Nylon

8'' H x 11'' W x 5'' D

Mickey Mouse and Friends Mini Backpack by Stoney Clover Lane – $198.00

Allover print

Zip top closure with double zip pull

Exterior zip compartment

Side slip pocket

Adjustable padded shoulder straps

Top carry handle

Nylon

13'' H x 11'' W x 5'' D

Mickey Mouse and Friends Duffle Bag by Stoney Clover Lane – $298.00

Allover print

Zip top closure

Removable adjustable straps

Nylon

12'' H x 22'' W x 8 1/2'' D

Mickey Mouse and Friends Hip Pack by Stoney Clover Lane – $138.00

Allover print featuring

Zip closure with Stoney Clover Lane charm zip pull

Adjustable belt with metal side-snap buckle

Adjustable waistband

Nylon

6'' H x 11'' W x 3'' D

Mickey Mouse and Friends Tote Bag by Stoney Clover Lane – $208.00

Allover print

Zip closure with Stoney Clover Lane charm zip pull

Removable adjustable straps

Interior zippered pocket

D-ring

Nylon

14 1/2'' H x 22 1/2'' W x 5 1/4'' D