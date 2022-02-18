Stoney Clover Lane Mickey Mouse and Friends Collection Brings a Playful Energy to Travel Essentials

Whether or not you’re heading to a Disney Park for your next vacation you can carry Mickey and Minnie with you on all your adventures with a new collection of essentials from Stoney Clover Lane.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Stoney Clover Lane is bringing some magic to your vacation with their series of travel accessories featuring beloved Disney pals.
- A new collection of high quality bags showcasing the Sensational Six —Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto—landed on shopDisney today and will make a wonderful addition to your travel collection.
- Whether planning for a week away or spending an afternoon at your favorite park, these cute carryalls will comfortably hold everything you need to enjoy your journey.
- Among the collection are:
- Pouch Bag
- Tote Bag
- Backpack
- Duffle Bag
- Hip (Fanny) Pack
- Guests can find the Stoney Clover Lane Mickey Mouse and Friends styles now on shopDisney. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Mickey Mouse and Friends Pouch Bag by Stoney Clover Lane – $108.0
- Allover print
- Zip top closure
- Nylon
- 8'' H x 11'' W x 5'' D
Mickey Mouse and Friends Mini Backpack by Stoney Clover Lane – $198.00
- Allover print
- Zip top closure with double zip pull
- Exterior zip compartment
- Side slip pocket
- Adjustable padded shoulder straps
- Top carry handle
- Nylon
- 13'' H x 11'' W x 5'' D
Mickey Mouse and Friends Duffle Bag by Stoney Clover Lane – $298.00
- Allover print
- Zip top closure
- Removable adjustable straps
- Nylon
- 12'' H x 22'' W x 8 1/2'' D
Mickey Mouse and Friends Hip Pack by Stoney Clover Lane – $138.00
- Allover print featuring
- Zip closure with Stoney Clover Lane charm zip pull
- Adjustable belt with metal side-snap buckle
- Adjustable waistband
- Nylon
- 6'' H x 11'' W x 3'' D
Mickey Mouse and Friends Tote Bag by Stoney Clover Lane – $208.00
- Allover print
- Zip closure with Stoney Clover Lane charm zip pull
- Removable adjustable straps
- Interior zippered pocket
- D-ring
- Nylon
- 14 1/2'' H x 22 1/2'' W x 5 1/4'' D