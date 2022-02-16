Collegiate Cardigan, Hoodies and More Join Disney Vault Collection on shopDisney

There’s always an anniversary to celebrate at Disney and from late 2021-2022 guests can join in the fun of Walt Disney World’s 50th! As part of the festivities, shopDisney is releasing clothing, collectibles and more including some cute casual apparel that arrived this week.
What’s Happening:
- Add some Walt Disney World flair to your wardrobe with new collegiate and loungewear styles featuring the resort’s signature logo.
- Red, yellow, denim and Mickey Mouse make a great team and this assortment of apparel for adults is fun and fashion forward with a retro twist.
- These looks are part of the Vault Collection and feature adorable Disney patches and embroidery that will look good with lots of styles in your closet:
- Cardigan
- Hoodie
- Denim Vest
- Bomber Jacket
- The entire collection is available now on shopDisney. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Walt Disney World Pennant Knit Bomber Jacket for Women
Walt Disney World Pennant Cardigan Sweater for Women
Walt Disney World Pennant Jogger Sweatpants for Adults
Walt Disney World Pennant Denim Vest for Women
Walt Disney World Pennant Pullover Hoodie for Adults
More Disney Vault Styles:
- Proudly express your love for the Vacation Destination of the World with shopDisney’s new framed replica pennants.
- The Walt Disney World Vault Collection has arrived at Marketplace Co-Op and this assortment of items calling back to the resort’s earliest days has us feeling nostalgic.
- Share the magic with the next generation as you relive the early memories of the Resort with these retro styles that were all the rage back in the day!