Collegiate Cardigan, Hoodies and More Join Disney Vault Collection on shopDisney

There’s always an anniversary to celebrate at Disney and from late 2021-2022 guests can join in the fun of Walt Disney World’s 50th! As part of the festivities, shopDisney is releasing clothing, collectibles and more including some cute casual apparel that arrived this week.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Add some Walt Disney World flair to your wardrobe with new collegiate and loungewear styles featuring the resort’s signature logo.

Red, yellow, denim and Mickey Mouse make a great team and this assortment of apparel for adults is fun and fashion forward with a retro twist.

The entire collection is available now on shopDisney

Walt Disney World Pennant Knit Bomber Jacket for Women

Walt Disney World Pennant Cardigan Sweater for Women

Walt Disney World Pennant Jogger Sweatpants for Adults

Walt Disney World Pennant Denim Vest for Women

Walt Disney World Pennant Pullover Hoodie for Adults

More Disney Vault Styles: