Photos: Costumes from Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” Showcased at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Despite the change of Disney’s Hollywood Studios to a land where you can get immersed in your favorite stories (IE Star Wars and Toy Story), you can still get hints of the park that celebrates classic Hollywood and the art of filmmaking. Over in the Walt Disney Presents walk-through attraction, you can now find costumes on display from Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

Walt Disney Presents is a walk-through attraction that celebrates the history of Walt Disney (the person) that evolves into a celebration of Walt Disney (the company) and concludes with displays showcasing current and future projects.

One of those displays now features costumes from the Disney-Owned 20th Century Studios film from iconic director Steven Spielberg, West Side Story.

West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); with Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works); and introducing Rachel Zegler (Maria). Bringing together the best of both Broadway and Hollywood, the film’s creative team includes Tony Award winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the musical numbers in the film; renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and GRAMMY Award winner Gustavo Dudamel, who helmed the recording of the iconic score; Academy Award-nominated composer and conductor David Newman, who arranged the score, Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori, who supervised the cast on vocals; and GRAMMY-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan, who serves as executive music producer for the film. The film is produced by Spielberg, p.g.a., Academy Award-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger, p.g.a. and Tony Award-winning producer Kevin McCollum.

West Side Story is also set to arrive on Disney+ on March 2nd.