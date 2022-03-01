Ariana DeBose Joins the Cast of Sony’s “Kraven the Hunter” as Calypso

The Spider-Verse is growing again. Ariana DeBose has joined the cast of Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff film Kraven the Hunter, according to Deadline.
- DeBose is fresh the SAG Awards on Sunday night, where she took home the award for best supporting actress for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story.
- The role also earned DeBose Oscar and BAFTA nominations in the same category.
- In Kraven the Hunter, DeBose will play Calypso, a voodoo priestess who utilizes magic potions, and besides being an adversary of Spider-Man, she is also the occasional partner and lover of Kraven.
- She joins Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who is set to play the titular Spider-Man villain.
- J,C, Chandor is set to direct the film with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing.
- Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk wrote the screenplay.
- The film is planned to hit theaters on January 13, 2023.
- DeBose is also set to appear in Apple’s action film Argylle along with Henry Cavill, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson and Dua Lipa.
- She was also an original member of the cast in both the Broadway and off-Broadway productions of Hamilton.