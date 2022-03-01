2022 D23 Expo Mousequrade Contest Entry Now Open Through April 1st

The D23 Mousequerade Costume Contest, one of the most anticipated events for the D23 expo, has opened submissions for those looking to compete!

What’s Happening:

Fans are invited to design Disney-inspired costumes for this incomparable competition. Past entries have displayed unparalleled creativity and innovation. This year will be no exception, as dozens of finalists will show off their extraordinary designs before a panel of celebrity judges.

At this one-of-a-kind event, taking place Friday, September 9th, up to ten finalists in each of the following four categories will dazzle the crowd with the original costume designs they have brought to life: Off The Screen: From Never Land to Adventureland, Tatooine to Wakanda, and all the Disney places that have inspired us over the years, these costumes are the most detailed, the most stunning, and the most inspired representations of the characters we love. Single person entry only. Imagine That!: A kaleidoscope of inspired designs that we didn’t think were possible, this category is for all the out-of-the box ideas! Single person entry only. Magical Mash-Ups: For everyone who couldn’t just choose one thing, this category is for the Heroes AND Villains, and the most innovative mash-ups! 1-2 people per entry (1 minimum; 2 maximum). Cast of Characters: Friends and family alike come together to create their favorite cast of characters from any of the Disney universes. Duo entries and group entries (up to eight (8) total members) may participate. 2-8 people per entry (2 minimum; 8 maximum).



This year, the fabulous and fashionable Nina West will be hosting, with Yvette Nicole Brown ( Big Shot , Disenchanted ), Ashley Eckstein (voice of Ahsoka Toy Story 4 , Home Sweet Home Alone ) judging the always impressive selection of contestants.

), Ashley Eckstein (voice of ) judging the always impressive selection of contestants. How To Enter: Contestants must be members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club to enter. Visit JoinD23.com Those interested in entering the costume contest must complete the Entry Form Official Rules Contest entries will be judged on the basis of: creativity and originality, creative use of category theme and use of materials.

The winners of each Mousequerade category, chosen by three celebrity judges, will receive a trophy. Fan’s Choice, chosen by public vote, will receive a commemorative sash. To celebrate the rich history, legendary creativity and creators, and one-of a kind storytelling of Disney’s first century, the winners of each category will be considered for the grand prize, the Best in Show title. The winner of the Best in Show title will receive a prize of $2,300 and a trophy and a certificate.