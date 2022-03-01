Soundtrack to ABC’s “Big Sky” Available Now

With its second season picking back up just last week, fans of ABC’s Big Sky can now also stream the series’ soundtrack.
- The soundtrack to ABC’s Big Sky is available now.
- You can stream the Big Sky soundtrack on:
- Spotify
- Apple Music
- Amazon Music
- Pandora
- YouTube Music
- iTunes
- Deezer
- Tidal
About Big Sky:
- Created for television by David E. Kelley, Big Sky is based on the novels by C.J. Box.
- In season one, “private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.”
- In season two, when private detectives Dewell and Hoyt reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case might not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.
