Bookings Now Open for Drury Plaza Hotel at Walt Disney World

Bookings are now open for the new Official Walt Disney World Hotel, the Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista. This resort is located in the Disney Springs Resort Area, and is set to open in October 2022.

An Official Walt Disney World Hotel, the Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista is located just half a mile from Disney Springs and offers complimentary shuttle service to all four Walt Disney World Theme Parks.

Guests can enjoy free hot breakfast, 5:30 Kickback with evening snacks and cold beverages, free Wi-Fi throughout, several on-site dining options, a resort style pool and an arcade.

The convenient location makes it easy to visit the parks, plus guests receive select benefits guaranteed to add a little more magic to their Walt Disney World Resort vacation.

With accommodations to suit every family’s needs, it’s the perfect opportunity to stay, play and discover the legendary “Disney Difference.”

More on the Drury Plaza Hotel:

Dining The Kitchen + Bar Lakeside Bar & Grill Pizza Hut Express Market Place

Recreation Fitness center Game room Heated outdoor pool Jacuzzi

Hotel Amenities Complimentary business center Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi (throughout resort and guest rooms) Complimentary shuttle to Disney theme parks Connecting Rooms Disney theme park tickets available for purchase Gift shop Ice Machines Laundry facilities Multilingual staff Pet friendly (additional fees) Self-parking (additional fees)

