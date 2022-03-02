“Strange #1” Sees a Compelling Character Stepping Into Some Very Big Shoes

by | Mar 2, 2022 2:59 PM Pacific Time

Doctor Strange is dead. Seriously. There was a whole series of comics about it. The Sorcerer Supreme is not coming back (for now, at least) so it’s time for someone else to step into that role. That’s easier said than done, as these are some very big, very magical shoes to fill.

“Strange #1” brings us the aftermath of the recent comic event in which Earth lost its Sorcerer Supreme. Luckily, Strange was able to assign the role to Clea, his now widow, before he passed. Now she has to step up and perform the duties of the Sorcerer Supreme, even in her grief and even when other sorcerers come knocking.

The death of Doctor Strange has left an apparent void in the mystical hierarchy on Earth and you can bet some of the more egomaniacal sorcerers are going to look to stake their claim. To their disappointment however, the position has already been filled and Clea is not about to let anyone else say otherwise.

The bigger problem for Clea though is the traumatic experience she recently suffered, losing her husband multiple times in a matter of a week. Now, teamed up with Wong, she is going to try and do whatever she can to not only hold down the fort, but to bring Stephen Strange back as well.

It’s going to be a very difficult journey for Clea who not only needs to overcome her grief but also hold off any mystical attacks on those she has sworn to protect. And to make matters worse, it appears the realm of the dead has a couple of surprises for her as well.

This is a difficult task both for the character Clea and the writer, Jed MacKay, who are both challenged with replacing Doctor Strange. Any time a replacement character is put in the place of a classic, beloved one, the comic is going to be met with some resistance. It’s like trying to create a remake of a classic film and make it better than the original.

Whether or not this comic succeeds in that feat will have to be determined as we get further into the series, but this is certainly a great start. Clea is an incredibly compelling character, with a dark and twisted family history and yet a playful attitude to balance it out. MacKay lets all of that shine through in this first issue and the character appears to be up to the challenge.

This first issue also shows us that this series is going to takes us to some interesting locations. The Sanctum Sanctorum alone can really fill that requirement, but we also get to see the mysterious Shrouded Bazaar, which is loaded with all kinds of magical creatures. It gives us a good idea of what Clea is in charge of protecting.

As I mentioned, there are a few surprises in this first issue and it sets up some exciting twists and turns. Clea’s plans to bring Stephen Strange back from the dead are going to be as easily executed as she thought as there might just be an unexpected obstacle in her way.

You can check out “Stranger #1” now.

 
 
