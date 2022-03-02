Video: “Colors of the Wind” Lighting Show Debuts on Spaceship Earth

A brand new lighting show debuted on Spaceship Earth tonight as part of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. This beautiful new show features the new “Beacons of Light” timed beautifully to “Colors of the Wind” from Disney’s Pocahontas.
What’s Happening:
- Zach Riddley, Creative Portfolio Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, shared some photos and details on his Instagram about this new “Beacons of Magic” show created just for the Flower & Garden Festival.
- The Imagineering team set this stunning new sequence to the Academy-Award winning song “Colors of the Wind” from the 1995 Walt Disney Animation Studios film Pocahontas.
- An orchestral, piano-based variation of this song was chosen for its message of intrinsic value and respect for beauty of nature and living things – with new visual flourishes that evoke the musical scene from the film with techniques entirely original for Spaceship Earth.
- Keep a look out for a few homages for fans who know the film and the song well.
- Additionally, for the first time ever Spaceship Earth will glimmer in vibrant greens, earth tones and pastels to celebrate the rejuvenation of spring.
- This is the second special Festival-related “Beacon of Magic” to debut, following the fantastic show for Festival of the Arts featuring “The Rainbow Connection.”