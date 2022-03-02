Video: “Colors of the Wind” Lighting Show Debuts on Spaceship Earth

A brand new lighting show debuted on Spaceship Earth tonight as part of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. This beautiful new show features the new “Beacons of Light” timed beautifully to “Colors of the Wind” from Disney’s Pocahontas.

What’s Happening:

Zach Riddley, Creative Portfolio Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, shared some photos and details on his Instagram

The Imagineering team set this stunning new sequence to the Academy-Award winning song “Colors of the Wind” from the 1995 Walt Disney Animation Studios film Pocahontas.

​​

An orchestral, piano-based variation of this song was chosen for its message of intrinsic value and respect for beauty of nature and living things – with new visual flourishes that evoke the musical scene from the film with techniques entirely original for Spaceship Earth.

Keep a look out for a few homages for fans who know the film and the song well.

Additionally, for the first time ever Spaceship Earth will glimmer in vibrant greens, earth tones and pastels to celebrate the rejuvenation of spring.

This is the second special Festival-related “Beacon of Magic” to debut, following the fantastic show for Festival of the Arts featuring “The Rainbow Connection.”