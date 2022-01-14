Video: The Muppets “Rainbow Connection” Lighting Show Debuts on Spaceship Earth

As we reported earlier today, a brand new lighting show debuted on Spaceship Earth tonight as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. This beautiful new show features the new “Beacons of Light” timed beautifully to The Muppets’ “Rainbow Connection.”

The show starts off with very subtle, twinkling lights and then builds up to the full spectrum of the rainbow as the song continues.

The core values of EPCOT and the optimistic symbolism of Spaceship Earth are perfectly complemented by The Muppets singing “Rainbow Connection” with this new lighting show.

