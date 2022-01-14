Video: The Muppets “Rainbow Connection” Lighting Show Debuts on Spaceship Earth

As we reported earlier today, a brand new lighting show debuted on Spaceship Earth tonight as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. This beautiful new show features the new “Beacons of Light” timed beautifully to The Muppets’ “Rainbow Connection.”
The show starts off with very subtle, twinkling lights and then builds up to the full spectrum of the rainbow as the song continues.
The core values of EPCOT and the optimistic symbolism of Spaceship Earth are perfectly complemented by The Muppets singing “Rainbow Connection” with this new lighting show.
More from the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts:
- In celebration of 50 years of Walt Disney World, Disney Imagineers have showcased mesmerizing illustrations, each inspired by some of their most magical memories. The exhibit is titled “Drawing on Inspiration: Celebrating 50 Years of Magic,” and can be found on a set of construction walls in the center of the park.
- Clearly the most anticipated debut today was the release of the coveted Figment popcorn bucket. Fans of the little purple dragon descended upon EPCOT in droves this morning to try and get their own popcorn bucket, with 6-7 hour lines quoted just to do so.
- We have some photos of “Chalk Full of Characters,” where guests are encouraged to find charming chalk drawings of Disney characters through the pavilions, some more obvious than others, as they explore World Showcase.
- Check out our full report on the merchandise available for the Festival of the Arts.