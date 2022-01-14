Walt Disney Imagineering Shares a Sneak Peek at The New Lighting Show on Spaceship Earth for The EPCOT International Festival of Arts

Today, Walt Disney Imagineering shared a sneak peek on Instagram of the light show that will debut tonight for EPCOT International Festival of the Arts on Spaceship Earth.
What’s Happening:
- Spaceship Earth will be painted nightly in a spectrum of light, as Disney celebrates the artistry of the world around us during the festival, color and imagination play an important role and the latest lighting design on Spaceship Earth reflects those ideas.
- The core values of EPCOT and the optimistic symbolism of Spaceship Earth are perfectly complemented by The Muppets singing “Rainbow Connection” with this new lighting show!
- New lights shine across the reflective panels of Spaceship Earth, The iconic structure’s permanent new lighting was installed for the 50th anniversary celebration but will stay installed beyond the celebration with many more lighting features to come.
