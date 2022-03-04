New “Alien” Film in the Works for Hulu with Fede Alvarez Attached to Direct

On Hulu, no one can hear you scream. Ok, that’s not exactly how it goes, but a new Hulu Original film based on the iconic sci-fi franchise Alien is in the works for the streamer, according to Deadline.

Fede Alvarez, known for writing, producing and directing Don’t Breathe , is set to direct the new Alien film for Hulu.

The film will come from 20th Century Studios.

The new Alien film will be a part of 20th Century Studios’ deal to provide 10 films for Hulu.

The new film will reportedly be completely separate from the previously reported Alien series set to debut on FX in 2023

Ridley Scott, the famed director of the first two films in the iconic franchise, will produce the new film.

No timetable is currently in place for this new Alien film headed to Hulu.

