Shanghai Disney Resort Happy Meal Toys Coming to McDonald’s in China

A new set of Disney Parks inspired Happy Meal toys have arrived!… in China. Today, the Shanghai Disney Resort announced a new partnership with McDonald’s China that will see Shanghai Disneyland toys coming to the iconic Happy Meals.

What’s Happening:

The Shanghai Disney Resort and McDonald’s China have announced a new multi-year Happy Meal promotional alliance.

As a result, toys themed to Shanghai Disney Resort’s attractions and characters are available through March 29th at select McDonald’s in Mainland China.

The list of seven Shanghai Disneyland Happy Meal toys featured in this first wave include: Mickey Mouse on the Mickey’s Storybook Express locomotive Minnie Mouse on Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure Donald Duck on Dumbo the Flying Elephant Daisy Duck on Soaring Over the Horizon. Pluto on RC Racer (from Rex’s Racers) Mickey Mouse on Tron Lightcycle Power Run Enchanted Storybook Castle

These new toys arrive as Shanghai Disney continues to celebrate its 5th anniversary, which took place last June.

In addition to toys, the new agreement also allows McDonald’s China to offer birthday parties that incorporate elements themed to Shanghai Disney Resort.

Meanwhile, stateside, McDonald’s locations are currently offering a set of Stitch-inspired toys

