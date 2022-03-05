Minnie Dons Her New Stella McCartney-Designed Pantsuit at Disneyland Paris

Beloved character and fashion icon Minnie Mouse has debuted her all-new outfit, designed by Stella McCartney, as part of the fun and festivities of Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary Celebration.

What’s Happening:

Now that we have begun celebrating the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, Minnie Mouse has donned her all new outfit designed by Stella McCartney that was announced as part of the festivities of the celebration.

In honor of Women’s History Month this March, Minnie will sport the new look at Walt Disney Studios Park.

Elsewhere, as part of a more global collaboration with The Walt Disney Company, Stella McCartney will market a unique Minnie Mouse t-shirt as part of the International Women’s Rights Day. This t-shirt will be exclusively available online and in Stella stores on March 8th, 2022.

Meanwhile, starting in Spring 2022, a limited-edition product line inspired by Fantasia will be launched by Stella McCartney.

You’ll note our very own Kyle Burbank spending some time with Minnie in her new outfit, up close and personal, as Disneyland Paris has recently begun allowing guests to greet characters

What They’re Saying:

Stella McCartney, designer: “I am delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse. I have designed a custom outfit for her in celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris. Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. We share the same values. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style! I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes – a blue tuxedo – using responsibly sourced fabrics. This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation.”