Disneyland Paris Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look at Disney D-Light Drone Technology

Disneyland Paris lights up the night sky with drone technology for their 30th anniversary celebrations, and the park has just released a new video showcasing a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the show.

What’s Happening:

Over the weekend, Disneyland Paris

Over the past 30 years, Disneyland Paris has demonstrated their ability to reinvent themselves to exceed guest expectations, using innovative technologies to create more magical and immersive experiences than ever before. Disneyland Paris can also count on the talent of its Cast Members and partnerships with French and European specialists recognized for their expertise in technology.

For the 30th Anniversary, Disney D-Light is a new magical sequence mixing video projection, luminous water jets, lighting effects, fog, lasers, and famous Disney music, ending with a moment of pure magic as drones appear above Sleeping Beauty Castle.

A true technological feat and a first for a Disney Park, Disney D-Light is the result of a more than eight-month collaboration between the Disneyland Paris show teams and Dronisos, an official technology supplier based in Bordeaux and the European leader in drone shows.

For this unique project, Dronisos recruited 4 telepilots from the world of entertainment and trained them specifically for Disney D-Light. They are responsible for the flights and the 2 teams of 4 people who operate the sequence in rotation to offer this moment of magic every night.

Disneyland Paris has released a new video showcasing the behind-the-scenes development of Disney D-Light with the show’s producer Ben Spalding and Dronisos general manager Laurent Perchais, which you can see above.

You can watch the drones take flight in our video below and you can also read our review of the new Disney D-Light here.

Disney D-Light By The Numbers:

Music reorchestrated and recorded in Abbey Road Studios in London with 66 musicians

100% of the creative and production was done in Disneyland Paris by our own Cast Members

8 Months of production

15 Nights of in-park programming

4 Drone rehearsals in Bordeaux

7 Drone rehearsals in the park

1 Night of Technical Rehearsals

2 Nights of General Rehearsals

4 Lasers

12 Video projectors

3D Mapping

42 fountains