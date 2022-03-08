Unseasonably Strong Storm Hits Central Florida and Walt Disney World

Central Florida Residents and visitors alike were treated to an unseasonably large storm last night, and a “lucky” guest at Disney’s Hollywood Studios when the park’s main thoroughfare began to flood.

A special Catastrophe Canyon tribute tonight at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: pic.twitter.com/9dvnKIUOfX — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 8, 2022

What’s Happening:

Thunderstorms and rainfall are not uncommon to the Central Florida region. However, last night the area saw an unseasonably large storm that WFTV’s Tom Terry said was more like something we’d see at the height of hurricane season in the fall.

In that same report, Terry also called out the town of Celebration, adjacent to Walt Disney World

The town’s proximity to Walt Disney World would also dictate that similar measurements were likely received at the resort, and a video posted by Twitter user @ScottGustin

In the video, we look down a flooded Hollywood Boulevard at the park, with water ankle to shin deep as guests exit the park. Some guests even take the opportunity to splash around and have fun.

Gustin humorously captioned the post, “A special tribute to Catastrophe Canyon tonight at Disney’s Hollywood Studios,” referring to a scene of the former Backlot Studio Tour attraction which has been closed for several years now, where a flash flood rushes at the ride vehicles.

The storm continued through the night, continuing to dump rain into the parks and the rest of the area. Some cast members arrived at the parks this morning to find large amounts of standing water still in place.

Walt Disney World is in Central Florida, where this kind of weather is expected. The same Twitter user, @ScottGustin, showed a similar event that occurred in 2017, that time at the Magic Kingdom

New attraction at Magic Kingdom: pic.twitter.com/zNCXNuKFC7 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 22, 2017

As of press time, the forecast for tonight shows more of the same for Central Florida, with a 60% chance of rain and more thunderstorms (some that could be severe) predicted for the evening.