Singer Songwriter Kelly Rowland Shares Her Disney Dreamers Academy Experience With ABC News

Singer and Songwriter Kelly Rowland sat down with ABC News recently to discuss her role in this year’s Disney Dreamers Academy that recently took place at the Walt Disney World Resort.
What’s Happening:
- The 15th Disney Dreamers Academy took place at Walt Disney World recently, offering four days of inspiration to 100 exceptional students and young people from around the country for a weekend of mentorship (and networking) with leading celebrities, business leaders, and authors in their respective field.
- This year’s mentors included:
- Kelly Rowland – Singer, Actress, Television Personality
- Demi Singleton – King Richard actress
- Zalia Avant-Garde – Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion
- Prentice Penny – Producer, writer, director, HBO’s Insecure
- Ralph Farquhar – Executive Producer, Director of The Proud Family
- Bruce W. Smith – Executive Producer, Director of The Proud Family
- Misa Hylton – Designer
- Faith Herman – This Is Us actress
- ABC News’ Janai Norman sat down with singer-songwriter Kelly Rowland to talk about the Disney Dreamers program. While their interview highlights the program and the goals it sets out to achieve, Rowland also comments on how it's a pleasure to take part in the program because it reminds her, despite her success, to continue dreaming.
- Disney Dreamers Academy seeks students with the strength-of-character, positive attitude and persistence to take advantage of opportunities and define their own future.
- Each spring, 100 exceptional young people arrive at the Disney Dreamers Academy with ambition, excitement and hopes for the future. Four days later, they return home with the motivation, guidance and skills to help make those dreams come true.