Singer Songwriter Kelly Rowland Shares Her Disney Dreamers Academy Experience With ABC News

Singer and Songwriter Kelly Rowland sat down with ABC News recently to discuss her role in this year’s Disney Dreamers Academy that recently took place at the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

The 15th Disney Dreamers Academy took place at Walt Disney World recently, offering four days of inspiration to 100 exceptional students and young people from around the country for a weekend of mentorship (and networking) with leading celebrities, business leaders, and authors in their respective field.

This year’s mentors included: Kelly Rowland – Singer, Actress, Television Personality Demi Singleton – King Richard actress Zalia Avant-Garde – Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion Prentice Penny – Producer, writer, director, HBO’s Insecure Ralph Farquhar – Executive Producer, Director of The Proud Family Bruce W. Smith – Executive Producer, Director of The Proud Family Misa Hylton – Designer Faith Herman – This Is Us actress

