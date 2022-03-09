Christopher Abbott Set to Join Sony Pictures’ Marvel Movie “Kraven the Hunter”

by | Mar 9, 2022 11:23 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Catch-22 star Christopher Abbott is set to join Sony Pictures’ Marvel movie Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • While unconfirmed, sources say Abbott would play the film’s main villain, The Foreigner — one of Spider-Man’s bigger adversaries in the comics.
  • He joins a cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe, Alessandro Nivola and Fred Hechinger. Nivola will be playing an unknown villain as well — so, like so many Marvel pics, the main character will battle multiple adversaries.
  • J.C. Chandor is directing the pic, with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing. Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk penned the screenplay.
  • One of Sony Pictures’ universe of Marvel characters, Kraven is among Marvel’s most iconic and notorious antiheroes. He has encountered Venom, Black Panther and many others as well as being one of Spider-Man’s best-known and most-formidable enemies. The film will be released theatrically January 13th, 2023.
  • As for the character Abbott will be playing, fans are sure to be excited as The Foreigner played a major part in the Spider-Man comics over the years. While he had no superhuman abilities, the mercenary/assassin is one of the more trained martial artists in all of Marvel comics. While he had rare run-ins with Kraven, he would cross paths with everyone from Spidey himself to Silver Sable (who he would later marry) to Kraven’s brother, the Chameleon. Clearly, Abbott’s appearance in this film is likely just the start of his presence in the MCU going forward.
  • Best known for his breakout role in George Clooney’s adaptation of Catch-22, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in Limited Series, Abbott most recently was seen opposite Jerrod Carmichael in Carmichael’s directorial debut On the Count Of Three, which premiered at Sundance last year and was acquired by Annapurna for release through MGM’s Orion Pictures. He next can be seen in Searchlight’s Poor Things and also has the Apple TV+ anthology series The Crowded Room.
 
 
