ESPN Re-Signs “SportsCenter,” College Football Anchor Matt Barrie to a New Multiyear Deal

ESPN has re-signed SportsCenter anchor and college football/golf commentator Matt Barrie to a new, multiyear contract to remain with the company.

What’s Happening:

Barrie is the regular co-anchor of the noon ET edition of SportsCenter , ESPN’s signature sports news and information program, with Sage Steele. In addition, he leads ESPN’s studio college football coverage on Friday and Saturdays. He also calls college football play-by-play on game telecasts.

Barrie also is part of ESPN's coverage of golf majors. Next month, he will anchor SportsCenter segments and reports from the Masters Tournament. In May, he'll do the same from the PGA Championship as well as hosting live featured group coverage on ESPN+.

A native of Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrie joined ESPN in 2013. The recipient of 11 Sports Emmy Awards and three Edward R. Murrow Journalism Awards, he previously worked in local television in the Dallas/Fort Worth market as well as in Columbia, S.C., Wausau, Wis., and Lawton, Okla.

Barrie graduated from Arizona State University with a B.A. in broadcast Journalism from ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. In 2020, he was inducted into the school’s Alumni Hall of Fame.

