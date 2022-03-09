D23 Gold Member Concessions Offer for Screenings of “Turning Red” at the El Capitan Theatre

Disney-Pixar’s newest film, Turning Red, releases this Friday, March 11th on Disney+, but you can also experience the movie in a special way at the El Capitan Theatre. D23 Gold Members who attend screenings will have access to some special offers.
What’s Happening:
- D23 is offering Gold Members a limited-time popcorn and beverage deal for screenings of Turning Red at El Capitan Theatre.
- D23 Gold Members who show their Gold Member card at the concession stand can receive:
- One (1) complimentary 64 oz. popcorn
- One (1) complimentary 20 oz. bottled beverage
- As an added bonus, Members will also receive (1) complimentary Turning Red Stress Ball.
- This offer is valid from March 11th through March 17th.
- All seats for the special Turning Red engagement are reserved. Guests can purchase tickets online through the El Capitan Theatre website.
- Monday-Thursday ticket prices are:
- $16 Adult
- $12 Child (3-11)
- $12 Senior (60+)
- Friday-Sunday ticket prices are:
- $18 Adult
- $14 Child (3-11)
- $14 Senior (60+)
- Visit the official El Capitan Theatre website for daily showtimes, which are subject to change.
About Turning Red:
- Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!
- Directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi (Pixar short Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins, Turning Red releases on Friday, March 11th, 2022 on Disney+.