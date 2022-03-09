D23 Gold Member Concessions Offer for Screenings of “Turning Red” at the El Capitan Theatre

Disney-Pixar’s newest film, Turning Red, releases this Friday, March 11th on Disney+, but you can also experience the movie in a special way at the El Capitan Theatre. D23 Gold Members who attend screenings will have access to some special offers.

What’s Happening:

About Turning Red:

introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi (Pixar short Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins, Turning Red releases on Friday, March 11th, 2022 on Disney+.