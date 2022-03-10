Hulu Shares First Look Images For Season 2 of “Woke”

Hulu’s Woke is coming back for an eight episode second season. In anticipation of its return, the streamer is giving fans a peek at the new season with some first look images.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has shared a series of first look images at season two of their original comedy Woke.
- The show is inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight who also serves as co-creator and executive producer.
The new season continues to upend Black nerd and activist culture, deftly satirizing with a wink and a smile.
- Woke returns to Hulu with 8 all new episodes streaming on April 8th.
Season Two Synopsis:
- “Cartoonist Keef Knight is now a popular activist on the rise, but he’s facing a world where “woke” has become big business. Can Keef and his friends bring about real change, or is it just about the dollar$? And can Keef navigate this new world without destroying what he’s become?”
Cast:
- Lamorne Morris
- Blake Anderson
- T. Murph
- Sasheer Zamata
- JB Smoove
Creative Team:
- Woke was developed by Marshall Todd and Keith Knight. The co-creators serve as executive producers alongside:
- Anthony King, Maurice “Mo” Marable, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck, and Eric Christian Olsen.
- The comedy is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature.