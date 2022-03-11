Scentsy’s First In-Park Experience Comes to EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Scentsy and Walt Disney World Resort have celebrated their alliance by bringing the first Scentsy in-park experience to the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

Scentsy is thrilled to celebrate their relationship with Walt Disney World Resort during their first ever in-park experience, Blossoms of Fragrance, at the 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida March 2 to July 4.

The Scentsy-presented Blossoms of Fragrance exhibit features three larger-than-life butterfly-shaped floral topiaries and Scentsy fragrance stations where guests can experience six beloved scents, each representing a fragrance family that ties in beautifully with flowers and gardens: Floral: Lilacs & Violets Fruity: Pineapple Pucker Citrus: Sunkissed Citrus Spice: Cinnamon Vanilla Woods: Black Forest Pine Fresh: French Lavender

Within the partnership between Scentsy and Walt Disney World Resort, Scentsy is designated as the Official Fragrance Products of Walt Disney World Resort, and is among a select few brands that are participating in the 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

Scentsy has expressed their excitement to continue working with Walt Disney World Resort to bring even more magically scented guest experiences to life in 2023 and beyond.

The 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival runs through July 4 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida