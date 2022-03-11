Scentsy’s First In-Park Experience Comes to EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Scentsy and Walt Disney World Resort have celebrated their alliance by bringing the first Scentsy in-park experience to the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
- Scentsy is thrilled to celebrate their relationship with Walt Disney World Resort during their first ever in-park experience, Blossoms of Fragrance, at the 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida March 2 to July 4.
- The Scentsy-presented Blossoms of Fragrance exhibit features three larger-than-life butterfly-shaped floral topiaries and Scentsy fragrance stations where guests can experience six beloved scents, each representing a fragrance family that ties in beautifully with flowers and gardens:
- Floral: Lilacs & Violets
- Fruity: Pineapple Pucker
- Citrus: Sunkissed Citrus
- Spice: Cinnamon Vanilla
- Woods: Black Forest Pine
- Fresh: French Lavender
- Within the partnership between Scentsy and Walt Disney World Resort, Scentsy is designated as the Official Fragrance Products of Walt Disney World Resort, and is among a select few brands that are participating in the 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
- Scentsy has expressed their excitement to continue working with Walt Disney World Resort to bring even more magically scented guest experiences to life in 2023 and beyond.
- The 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival runs through July 4 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida