Sing-Along Version of “Encanto” Set To Debut on Disney+

Disney+ is jumping on the fact that people can’t stop singing those songs from Encanto, and is releasing a special sing-along version of the film set to be released on March 18th.

What’s Happening:

On average, Encanto streamers have watched the film five times with the title accumulating over 180 million re-watches globally since launch. Disney+ subscribers really can't stop streaming Encanto! The new Sing-Along version of the film will allow fans to further immerse themselves in the magic of the music from Encanto.

While watching the new Disney+ Sing-Along version of Encanto, subscribers can follow the on-screen lyrics and sing along to all their favorite songs from the movie including "We Don't Talk About Bruno," "Family Madrigal," "Surface Pressure," "Dos Oruguitas" and more.

Subscribers can look forward to the release of additional Sing-Alongs later this year on Disney+ across a range of titles, including Walt Disney Animation Studios' Frozen, Frozen 2, Beauty and the Beast (1991) and Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast (2017).

Originally released theatrically on November 24th, 2021, Encanto quickly made its way to subscribers of Disney+.

The film is directed by Jared Bush (co-director Zootopia) and Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez), and produced by Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer; the screenplay is by Castro Smith and Bush. Encanto features original songs by Emmy, GRAMMY and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana); Germaine Franco (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) composed the original score.