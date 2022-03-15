Movies Anywhere Users Get Exclusive “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Clip with Purchase

Today, March 15th, marks the digital release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Movies Anywhere is celebrating one of the biggest movies of the year with an exclusive offer for users.
What’s Happening:
- Users can unlock a never-before-seen Spider-Man: No Way Home bonus clip, available to watch only on Movies Anywhere.
- Everyone who purchases Spider-Man: No Way Home from a Movies Anywhere connected retailer will unlock an exclusive eight-minute bonus clip, titled Spider-Man and the Multiverse in Marvel Comics, through the Movies Anywhere platform.
- MCU lovers can watch behind-the-scenes interviews with the film’s producers, including Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and co-producer Chris Buongiorno who talk about how the movie harkens back to the original comics.
- This offer is for a limited time only! You must purchase Spider-Man: No Way Home through a Movies Anywhere connected retailer now through April 11, 2022.
More Marvel News:
- Get ready because Kamala Khan is coming to the MCU. Marvel has just released the first trailer for its upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.
- A new 30-second teaser has been released for Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, showing more of Oscar Isaac’s titular character dealing with things he wasn’t supposed to see.
- This June, Marvel Comics is celebrating the LGBTQI+ community with a new giant-sized one-shot! Honoring PRIDE Month, Marvel’s Voices: PRIDE returns for its second annual grand showcase of LGBTQI+ characters and creators.