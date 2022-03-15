Movies Anywhere Users Get Exclusive “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Clip with Purchase

Today, March 15th, marks the digital release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Movies Anywhere is celebrating one of the biggest movies of the year with an exclusive offer for users.

What’s Happening:

Users can unlock a never-before-seen Spider-Man: No Way Home bonus clip, available to watch only on Movies Anywhere.

bonus clip, available to watch only on Movies Anywhere. Everyone who purchases Spider-Man: No Way Home from a Movies Anywhere connected retailer Spider-Man and the Multiverse in Marvel Comics, through the Movies Anywhere platform.

MCU lovers can watch behind-the-scenes interviews with the film’s producers, including Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and co-producer Chris Buongiorno who talk about how the movie harkens back to the original comics.

This offer is for a limited time only! You must purchase Spider-Man: No Way Home through a Movies Anywhere connected retailer now through April 11, 2022.

