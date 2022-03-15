First Trailer for “Ms. Marvel” Released, Series Coming to Disney+ June 8

Get ready because Kamala Khan is coming to the MCU. Marvel has just released the first trailer for its upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

Today, Marvel and Disney+ revealed the first trailer for the upcoming series Ms. Marvel .

. Additionally, it was announced that the show will debut June 8th.

Ms. Marvel introduces MCU fans to Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

introduces MCU fans to Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. “An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

The series stars: Iman Vellani Aramis Knight Saagar Shaikh Rish Shah Zenobia Shroff Mohan Kapur Matt Lintz Yasmeen Fletcher Laith Nakli Azhar Usman Travina Springer Nimra Bucha

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers with co-executive producers Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson. Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

Marvel’s Ms. Marvel will premiere on Disney+ June 8th.

Ahead of Ms. Marvel ’s arrival, Moon Knight will debut on Disney+. The six-episode series will kick off on March 30th.

’s arrival, will debut on Disney+. The six-episode series will kick off on March 30th. Elsewhere in the Marvel Universe, former Netflix shows such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher and more will be making the move to Disney+