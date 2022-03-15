Preview Marvel’s June 2022 Star Wars Comic Slate

StarWars.com has a new preview of what comics you can expect from the Star Wars universe this June, including Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca featuring the deadly Wookiee mercenary Krrsantan, who recently had a major role in The Book of Boba Fett.
For the first time, The Mandalorian arrives in comics!
- The Mandalorian bounty hunter tracks a target for a well-paying, mysterious client.
- Witness the introduction of Din Djarin and the first meeting between the Mandalorian and the Child.
- RODNEY BARNES (Writer) • GEORGES JEANTY (Artist) • Cover by ADI GRANOV
Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #4
- HARROO! RHOO AAHH! HRRG!!! (TRANSLATION: It’s a Chewbacca-centric special issue as Chewie fights to rescue his friend Han.)
- HRRARRARGH AAHHRA HUGGG! (TRANSLATION: Guest-starring the one-and-only KRRSANTAN!)
- RRRAHARRR RAAA HRRRA! (TRANSLATION: You don’t want to miss this one!)
- MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • DAVID MESSINA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO
Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #2
- Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan answer the distress call of an outpost on the edge of the galaxy.
- What’s the secret behind the devastation wrought upon the terrifying moon base?
- Will whatever plunged it into darkness pull a Padawan off his enlightened path?
- CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO
Star Wars: The Halcyon Legacy #5
- Star-crossed lovers who crossed the wrong syndicate try to escape on the Halcyon.
- But even in the chaos of the early days of the New Republic, can they evade a murderers’ row of bounty hunters stalking them – including BOSSK?
- And years in the future, the pirate CRIMSON JACK closes in on the legendary Galactic Starcruiser.
- ETHAN SACKS (W) • WILL SLINEY (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST
Star Wars #25
- A Celebration across the Galaxy for Star Wars’ 25th issue!
- With stories set from the Prequel to the Sequel eras, experience new tales of OBI-WAN & ANAKIN, DARTH VADER, POE DAMERON and KYLO REN. Join Charles Soule, along with his previous artistic collaborators, for this era-spanning celebration!
- CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, WILL SLINEY & PHIL NOTO (A) • Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN
Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #24
- Dengar is leading T’onga’s bounty hunter crew on a desperate attempt to break into the Crimson Dawn’s stronghold – and he’s also leading them into a trap!
- Meanwhile, Valance has found a new purpose as Darth Vader’s secret weapon. But how far will he be willing to go to protect an Imperial officer from assassins?
- ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A) • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #22
- Tainted by the SPARK ETERNAL, DOCTOR CHELLI APHRA is not herself!
- Trapped in her own mind, Aphra’s only hope for escape lies in her own memories…
- …but will she find a way out before the Spark consumes her completely?
- ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A) • Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES
Star Wars: Darth Vader #24
- Someone’s been to Polis Massa. Someone’s heard Padmé’s last words. Someone knows Vader’s deepest secret. What happens when the Dark Lord of the Sith finds out?
- Meanwhile, a colony of refugees from a certain sandy planet struggle under the rule of an Imperial governor. Will their connection to Vader’s past be their salvation — or their doom?
- Plus: the shocking return of two of Anakin Skywalker’s oldest friends!
- GREG PAK (W) • MARCO CASTIELLO (A) • Cover by PAUL RENAUD