Preview Marvel’s June 2022 Star Wars Comic Slate

by | Mar 15, 2022 7:27 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

StarWars.com has a new preview of what comics you can expect from the Star Wars universe this June, including Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca featuring the deadly Wookiee mercenary Krrsantan, who recently had a major role in The Book of Boba Fett.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1

For the first time, The Mandalorian arrives in comics!

  • The Mandalorian bounty hunter tracks a target for a well-paying, mysterious client.
  • Witness the introduction of Din Djarin and the first meeting between the Mandalorian and the Child.
  • RODNEY BARNES (Writer) • GEORGES JEANTY (Artist) • Cover by ADI GRANOV

Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #4

  • HARROO! RHOO AAHH! HRRG!!! (TRANSLATION: It’s a Chewbacca-centric special issue as Chewie fights to rescue his friend Han.)
  • HRRARRARGH AAHHRA HUGGG! (TRANSLATION: Guest-starring the one-and-only KRRSANTAN!)
  • RRRAHARRR RAAA HRRRA! (TRANSLATION: You don’t want to miss this one!)
  • MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • DAVID MESSINA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #2

  • Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan answer the distress call of an outpost on the edge of the galaxy.
  • What’s the secret behind the devastation wrought upon the terrifying moon base?
  • Will whatever plunged it into darkness pull a Padawan off his enlightened path?
  • CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Star Wars: The Halcyon Legacy #5

  • Star-crossed lovers who crossed the wrong syndicate try to escape on the Halcyon.
  • But even in the chaos of the early days of the New Republic, can they evade a murderers’ row of bounty hunters stalking them – including BOSSK?
  • And years in the future, the pirate CRIMSON JACK closes in on the legendary Galactic Starcruiser.
  • ETHAN SACKS (W) • WILL SLINEY (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

Star Wars #25

  • A Celebration across the Galaxy for Star Wars’ 25th issue!
  • With stories set from the Prequel to the Sequel eras, experience new tales of OBI-WAN & ANAKIN, DARTH VADER, POE DAMERON and KYLO REN. Join Charles Soule, along with his previous artistic collaborators, for this era-spanning celebration!
  • CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, WILL SLINEY & PHIL NOTO (A) • Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #24

  • Dengar is leading T’onga’s bounty hunter crew on a desperate attempt to break into the Crimson Dawn’s stronghold – and he’s also leading them into a trap!
  • Meanwhile, Valance has found a new purpose as Darth Vader’s secret weapon. But how far will he be willing to go to protect an Imperial officer from assassins?
  • ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A) • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #22

  • Tainted by the SPARK ETERNAL, DOCTOR CHELLI APHRA is not herself!
  • Trapped in her own mind, Aphra’s only hope for escape lies in her own memories…
  • …but will she find a way out before the Spark consumes her completely?
  • ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A) • Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

Star Wars: Darth Vader #24

  • Someone’s been to Polis Massa. Someone’s heard Padmé’s last words. Someone knows Vader’s deepest secret. What happens when the Dark Lord of the Sith finds out?
  • Meanwhile, a colony of refugees from a certain sandy planet struggle under the rule of an Imperial governor. Will their connection to Vader’s past be their salvation — or their doom?
  • Plus: the shocking return of two of Anakin Skywalker’s oldest friends!
  • GREG PAK (W) • MARCO CASTIELLO (A) • Cover by PAUL RENAUD
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed