Preview Marvel’s June 2022 Star Wars Comic Slate

StarWars.com has a new preview of what comics you can expect from the Star Wars universe this June, including Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca featuring the deadly Wookiee mercenary Krrsantan, who recently had a major role in The Book of Boba Fett.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1

For the first time, The Mandalorian arrives in comics!

The Mandalorian bounty hunter tracks a target for a well-paying, mysterious client.

Witness the introduction of Din Djarin and the first meeting between the Mandalorian and the Child.

RODNEY BARNES (Writer) • GEORGES JEANTY (Artist) • Cover by ADI GRANOV

Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #4

HARROO! RHOO AAHH! HRRG!!! (TRANSLATION: It’s a Chewbacca-centric special issue as Chewie fights to rescue his friend Han.)

HRRARRARGH AAHHRA HUGGG! (TRANSLATION: Guest-starring the one-and-only KRRSANTAN!)

RRRAHARRR RAAA HRRRA! (TRANSLATION: You don’t want to miss this one!)

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • DAVID MESSINA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #2

Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan answer the distress call of an outpost on the edge of the galaxy.

What’s the secret behind the devastation wrought upon the terrifying moon base?

Will whatever plunged it into darkness pull a Padawan off his enlightened path?

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Star Wars: The Halcyon Legacy #5

Star-crossed lovers who crossed the wrong syndicate try to escape on the Halcyon.

But even in the chaos of the early days of the New Republic, can they evade a murderers’ row of bounty hunters stalking them – including BOSSK?

And years in the future, the pirate CRIMSON JACK closes in on the legendary Galactic Starcruiser.

ETHAN SACKS (W) • WILL SLINEY (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

Star Wars #25

A Celebration across the Galaxy for Star Wars ’ 25th issue!

’ 25th issue! With stories set from the Prequel to the Sequel eras, experience new tales of OBI-WAN & ANAKIN, DARTH VADER, POE DAMERON and KYLO REN. Join Charles Soule, along with his previous artistic collaborators, for this era-spanning celebration!

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, WILL SLINEY & PHIL NOTO (A) • Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #24

Dengar is leading T’onga’s bounty hunter crew on a desperate attempt to break into the Crimson Dawn’s stronghold – and he’s also leading them into a trap!

Meanwhile, Valance has found a new purpose as Darth Vader’s secret weapon. But how far will he be willing to go to protect an Imperial officer from assassins?

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A) • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #22

Tainted by the SPARK ETERNAL, DOCTOR CHELLI APHRA is not herself!

Trapped in her own mind, Aphra’s only hope for escape lies in her own memories…

…but will she find a way out before the Spark consumes her completely?

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A) • Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

Star Wars: Darth Vader #24