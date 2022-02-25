Marvel to Release Comic Book Adaptation of “The Mandalorian” Season 1 This June

Get your beskar armor on and prepare to relive a memorable Star Wars adventure. Starting this June, The Mandalorian will become an eight-issue, episode-by-episode comic adaptation of the Disney+ series’ first season.

What’s Happening:

The series will be written by Rodney Barnes and illustrated by Georges Jeanty, with several variant covers available for each installment.

For fans of The Mandalorian and Star Wars comic-book adaptations, it’s a chance to experience the events and characters of Season 1 in a whole new way.

The main cover for issue #1 (seen above), a stunning image of Mando ready for battle, was illustrated by Adi Granov.

This news follows the exciting announcement of the new Star Wars: Obi-Wan series

