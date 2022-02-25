Marvel to Release Comic Book Adaptation of “The Mandalorian” Season 1 This June

Get your beskar armor on and prepare to relive a memorable Star Wars adventure. Starting this June, The Mandalorian will become an eight-issue, episode-by-episode comic adaptation of the Disney+ series’ first season.
What’s Happening:
- The series will be written by Rodney Barnes and illustrated by Georges Jeanty, with several variant covers available for each installment.
- For fans of The Mandalorian and Star Wars comic-book adaptations, it’s a chance to experience the events and characters of Season 1 in a whole new way.
- The main cover for issue #1 (seen above), a stunning image of Mando ready for battle, was illustrated by Adi Granov.
- This news follows the exciting announcement of the new Star Wars: Obi-Wan series and Krrsantan collection, both coming soon from Marvel.
What They’re Saying:
- Writer Rodney Barnes said: “The story of The Mandalorian checks so many boxes of the stuff I’m passionate about. I love Westerns, fantasy, science fiction, comedy, drama…it’s a dream gig for any writer. I’m just glad I was chosen for this assignment!”
- Illustrator Georges Jeanty said: “I’ve always thought an artist’s style is a lot like writing in shorthand. It’s very subjective. What I bring to Star Wars is my detail and love for a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars, especially where bounty hunters are concerned, is a messy landscape. I love drawing all the little details. My look has always been detail oriented, and with The Mandalorian there is so much going on with the character and in the background, and I look forward to adding visually to the already rich tapestry that makes up this universe!”