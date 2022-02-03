“Star Wars: Obi-Wan” Five-Issue Miniseries Announced by Marvel Comics, to Be Released Starting This May

It’s going to be a big year for Ben Kenobi. Not only is the famous Star Wars character getting his very own live-action Disney+ limited series starring Ewan McGregor, but he’ll all be featured in a new five-issue Marvel Comics miniseries entitled Star Wars: Obi-Wan, which was announced this afternoon by Lucasfilm’s official website StarWars.com.

Hitting comic book shops in May, this Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries will be written by Halt and Catch Fire creator Christopher Cantwell and illustrated by Star Wars: The High Republic veteran Ario Anindito.

Stories will chronicle Obi-Wan's adventures spanning his entire lifetime via entries in his journal, including "his days as a Jedi Initiate, Padawan missions, experiencing the Clone Wars as a Jedi Knight, and facing new threats as a Jedi Master."

According to Cantwell, other familiar and beloved characters from Obi-Wan’s life like Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Anakin Skywalker will also show up.

