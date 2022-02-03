“Star Wars: Obi-Wan” Five-Issue Miniseries Announced by Marvel Comics, to Be Released Starting This May

It’s going to be a big year for Ben Kenobi. Not only is the famous Star Wars character getting his very own live-action Disney+ limited series starring Ewan McGregor, but he’ll all be featured in a new five-issue Marvel Comics miniseries entitled Star Wars: Obi-Wan, which was announced this afternoon by Lucasfilm’s official website StarWars.com.
Hitting comic book shops in May, this Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries will be written by Halt and Catch Fire creator Christopher Cantwell and illustrated by Star Wars: The High Republic veteran Ario Anindito.
What’s happening:
- Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm Publishing have officially announced a five-issue Star Wars: Obi-Wan comic book miniseries, which will be released starting in May.
- The series will be written by Christopher Cantwell (creator of AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire TV series) and illustrated by Ario Anindito (Star Wars: The High Republic).
- Stories will chronicle Obi-Wan’s adventures spanning his entire lifetime via entries in his journal, including “his days as a Jedi Initiate, Padawan missions, experiencing the Clone Wars as a Jedi Knight, and facing new threats as a Jedi Master.”
- According to Cantwell, other familiar and beloved characters from Obi-Wan’s life like Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Anakin Skywalker will also show up.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Christopher Cantwell: “What I love about Obi-Wan is that he is so much a character of patience and fortitude. He holds out hope and keeps that flame going even in the darkest times. He lost his Master, his best friend…he’s experienced a lot of grief. But he pushes forward. He waits on Tatooine for decades. He is the Buddhist concept of kshanti — patience — personified. He is able to hold onto the glimmers of light amidst the cloak of darkness. Every issue thematically deals with his ability to do that as a person.”
- StarWars.com: “This spring, Marvel has the high ground. Star Wars: Obi-Wan, a new five-issue miniseries from the House of Ideas, will launch in May.”