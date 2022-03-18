“GMA3” Guest List: Billie Eilish, Alyssa Milano and More to Appear Week of March 21st

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of March 21st-25th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation. Additionally, in celebration of Women’s History Month, GMA3 will feature a series “Women Behind the Lens,” highlighting the vastly talented women in the entertainment industry.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 21st-25th:

Monday, March 21 Women Behind the Lens: Diane Warren and Billie Eilish Alyssa Milano and Sadhvi Siddhali Shree ( Surviving Sex Trafficking ) Bethany Hollars (Money Saving Expert) Nathan Lane ( The Gilded Age )

Tuesday, March 22 Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) Women Behind the Lens: Sara Murphy Dr. Michelle Henry (Dermatologist) Laura Benanti ( Life & Beth ) Maggi Rulli on Ukrainian children returning to school

Wednesday, March 23 Representative Shontel Brown (D-OH) Women Behind the Lens: Yvett Merino Will Packer ( Oscars producer Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Thursday, March 24 Women Behind the Lens: Maggie Gyllenhaal Emmanuel Acho ( Illogical ) Performance by Riverdance ( Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show )

Friday, March 25 Women Behind the Lens: Jacqueline West Mike Muse and Kelley Carter ( Oscar predictions from the red carpet)



