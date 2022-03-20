“Life with Kelly and Ryan” Guest List: Sandra Bullock, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and More to Appear Week of March 21st

Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of March 21st. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. Plus in celebration of the Oscars, the show will feature “Live’s Hollyword Game Week,” a series of segments that use some of the biggest movies and names in Hollywood as the answers to different word puzzles!

What’s Happening:

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of March 21st-25th:

Monday, March 21 Michael Chiklis ( Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty ) Katheryn Winnick ( Big Sky “Hollyword Game Week” – Star-studded Word Search with Michael Chiklis

Tuesday, March 22 Sandra Bullock ( The Lost City ) Jane Krakowski ( Name That Tune ) “Hollyword Game Week” – Take out the Extra Word with with Jane Krakowski

Wednesday, March 23 Lily Collins ( Windfall ) Emmanuel Acho ( Illogical: Saying Yes to a Life Without Limits ) “Hollyword Game Week” – Movie-themed Word Jumble with LIly Collins

Thursday, March 24 Jesse Tyler Ferguson ( Take Me Out ) Simone Ashley ( Bridgerton ) “Hollyword Game Week” – Movie puzzle with Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Friday, March 25 “ Live ’s Pre-Oscars Show” (Look back at best celebrity Oscars moments and memories) Adrien Brody ( Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty ) Sandy Kenyon (Oscar ceremony and nominees)



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.