Heroes Unite! Select Marvel x Pandora Collection Now Available on shopDisney

Earlier this year, Pandora jewelry welcomed the Marvel Cinematic Universe to their line of bracelets and charms with new designs celebrating the Avengers. Fans of the films could find the accessories in Pandora boutique stores and online, but now several items in the collection are also available on shopDisney!

What’s Happening:

This spring, Pandora is turning to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes for their latest jewelry collection as part of a new collaboration with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Their quality charms and bracelets bring favorite characters to life and gives fans a chance to show off their nerdy side and look great while doing it!

The first ever MARVEL x Pandora collection dropped on Pandora back in February made their way to shopDisney!

Each stunning character charm features intricate designs that symbolize each heroes’ personalities and their values:

The Marvel x Pandora Collection is priced between $60-$95 for each item and is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items and sets can be found below.

Iron Man

“Find Your Power”

Iron Man Figural Charm by Pandora Jewelry – $90.00

Hulk

“Hulk Smash”

Black Panther

“Wakanda Forever”

Black Widow

“Actually I Can”

Mjölnir (Thor’s Hammer)

“Worthy”

Captain America’s Shield

“True to Yourself”

Infinity Gauntlet