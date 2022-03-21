“Moon Knight” Sets Marvel Record for “Least Photography” According to Series Director

During a virtual press conference featuring some of the stars and creators of Marvel’s Moon Knight today, director Mohamed Diab said the creative team set the Marvel record for “least photography” during the production of the upcoming Disney+ series.

The group of stars and creators, which included Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead in addition to Diab, talked about rehearsing for their shoots prior to actually filming them.

That prompted Diab to mention that they set a “Marvel record” for the “least photography” during the production of the series.

Given that this is the sixth Marvel Disney+ series, that is an impressive feat and one of which Marvel has taken note.

Last month, we learned that Benson and Moorhead had signed on to direct the upcoming second season of Loki

With so much to balance and manage while making an MCU project such as Moon Knight , efficiency can certainly be a path to earning more jobs, as that directing duo proved.

That's not to say it wasn't also the creative vision of these directors that earned them their role with Loki , but setting a record for efficiently completing the filming process couldn't have hurt.

For more from today's Moon Knight virtual press conference, check out Mack's complete recap

Marvel’s Moon Knight will premiere on Disney+ on March 30th.