94th Oscars Synergy and Promotion Across The Walt Disney Company

The 94th Oscars ceremony will be here in less than a week, happening this Sunday, March 27th. Synergy is always a big part of events such as the Oscars, which air on ABC, so Disney is naturally working to promote the Oscars, and in turn, drive some of that audience back to its series and properties.

Variety has obtained a full list of cross-promotional items we can expect to see from across the Walt Disney Company.

ABC News:

– Hosted by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on March 27th, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT). Robach and Holmes will be accompanied by ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly, ABC News Live Presents…On The Red Carpet Live! Countdown to the Oscars – Streaming on ABC News Live on March 27th (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT).

ABC:

On The Red Carpet Storytellers Spotlight: Oscars Voices – Airs March 26th during the On The Red Carpet Oscar preview show, and March 27th during the Oscars pre-show (5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT) across ABC nationwide, internationally and available to stream across ABC’s connected TV apps.

– Airs March 26th during the Oscar preview show, and March 27th during the Oscars pre-show (5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT) across ABC nationwide, internationally and available to stream across ABC’s connected TV apps. The intimate series amplifies the work and voices of historically underrepresented, diverse storytellers in film, television, theater, music, and podcasts.

Spotlighted talent include Oscars executive producer Will Packer, and nominees including Ahmir “Questlove” Thomas (Summer of Soul), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto) and songwriter Diane Warren (Best Original Song “Somehow You Do” from the movie Four Good Days).

ESPN:

Another Act with Kelley Carter – A special Oscars-themed show will appear on YouTube and Andscape.com.

– A special Oscars-themed show will appear on YouTube and Andscape.com. “Oscars Pick ‘Em” Game – This new game is now available through March 27th at 5 p.m. PT. The free game on ESPN.com, the ESPN App, and the ESPN Fantasy App will serve as a “second screen” experience as players compete by picking who they think will win an Oscar in each of the 23 categories. Highest score will win a grand prize.

– This new game is now available through March 27th at 5 p.m. PT. The free game on ESPN.com, the ESPN App, and the ESPN Fantasy App will serve as a “second screen” experience as players compete by picking who they think will win an Oscar in each of the 23 categories. Highest score will win a grand prize. SportsCenter LA and NBA Today – An Oscars statue will be placed on the set of both of these shows leading into Oscars weekend.

Disney Channel:

Life is Shorts: Oscars 2022 – This special, hosted by Tamron Hall

The special debuts on Friday, March 25th, and will air throughout the weekend on the Disney Channel.

Freeform:

Oscar weekend marathon featuring Oscar-winning and -nominated Disney/Pixar movies.

The marathon begins Saturday, March 26 at 7 a.m. ET.

Movies featured include Ratatouille, Moana, Finding Nemo, Coco and more.

FX:

Academy Awards Movie Marathon – Airing Friday, March 25th, 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Saturday, March 26th, 7:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday, March 27th, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.

Three days of movies that have already brought home the statue, including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Bohemian Rhapsody, Little Women and more.

FXX:

The Simpsons Academy Awards Marathon – (Saturday, March 26th, 10 a.m. to 4 a.m.; Sunday, March 27th, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

FXM:

FXM Presents ft. Oscars 2022 – Two episodes of this special series will include interviews with Will Packer and Questlove.

– Two episodes of this special series will include interviews with Will Packer and Questlove. Marathons on FXM run all day beginning on Monday, March 21th, through Sunday, March 27th.

Disney Parks:

Oscars themed chocolate for guests at Disney Hollywood Studios.

Giant Oscars statue and photo opportunity in the lobby of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel.

Disney Oscars nominated movie screenings at various Disney Resorts.

Walt Disney World Disney Springs

Disney Music Group:

A specially curated playlist highlighting music from current Oscar-nominated movies has been created. This will be available on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

The 94th Oscars airs this Sunday, March 27th, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.