Photos: Easter Eggs and The Grand Cottage Stand at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

One of the best things about spring at Walt Disney World is the gorgeous egg display at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa. Every year the resort’s lobby is spruced up with dozens of delightful eggs that are true works of art. The hunt for these eggs is not about finding them, but rather discovering all the amazing details that celebrate everything we love about Disney.

This year, there’s a new special stand called The Grand Cottage, selling Easter-themed treats.

Here’s a look at the menu.

A look at some of the fun food options.

The Grand Cottage is open daily through April 18th, from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

Nearby, a fantastic collection of Easter Eggs that are as impressive as ever.

Cinderella

Lilo & Stitch

Treasure Planet

The Princess and the Frog

The Avengers

The Mandalorian

Winnie the Pooh

Encanto

EPCOT

Magic Kingdom

Pixar’s Piper

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

Alice in Wonderland

Ratatouille

Peter Pan

Chip and Dale

The Pastoral Symphony from Fantasia

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

The Rescuers

One Hundred and One Dalmatians

Toy Story

UP

Which egg display is your favorite? If you are visiting Walt Disney World over the Easter Holiday, be sure to stop by the Grand Floridian and to see these beautiful works of art for yourself.