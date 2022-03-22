Photos: Easter Eggs and The Grand Cottage Stand at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

One of the best things about spring at Walt Disney World is the gorgeous egg display at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa. Every year the resort’s lobby is spruced up with dozens of delightful eggs that are true works of art. The hunt for these eggs is not about finding them, but rather discovering all the amazing details that celebrate everything we love about Disney.
This year, there’s a new special stand called The Grand Cottage, selling Easter-themed treats.
Here’s a look at the menu.
A look at some of the fun food options.
The Grand Cottage is open daily through April 18th, from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM.
Nearby, a fantastic collection of Easter Eggs that are as impressive as ever.
Cinderella
Lilo & Stitch
Treasure Planet
The Princess and the Frog
The Avengers
The Mandalorian
Winnie the Pooh
Encanto
EPCOT
Magic Kingdom
Pixar’s Piper
Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon
Alice in Wonderland
Ratatouille
Peter Pan
Chip and Dale
The Pastoral Symphony from Fantasia
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
The Rescuers
One Hundred and One Dalmatians
Toy Story
UP
Which egg display is your favorite? If you are visiting Walt Disney World over the Easter Holiday, be sure to stop by the Grand Floridian and to see these beautiful works of art for yourself.