Cast Members on All Sides Continue to Speak Out on Disney’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill Response

by | Mar 23, 2022 8:20 AM Pacific Time

Roughly 100 Cast Members walked out of work yesterday and gathered outside the Roy E. Disney Animation Building in Burbank, California in protest of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

  • The Los Angeles Times reports that the group posed for a photo at 9:30 AM before heading to rally in front of the lot’s Alameda Avenue gate.
  • However, Deadline reports that there was actually no protest in front of the studio get and instead “just under 100” Cast Members protested in the Bette Davis Picnic area nearby.

  • The protests came after Disney CEO Bob Chapek initially tried to keep Disney neutral on the matter before expressing his regret in doing so, saying:
    • “I know that our silence wasn’t just about the bill in Florida, but about every time an individual or institution that should have stood up for this community didn’t.”
  • Chapek eventually emailed an apology to LGBTQ+ Cast Members and promised to suspend political donations to Florida while the company revises its advocacy policies.
  • However, it has also been reported that a separate group of Cast Members have posted an open letter “in favor of a politically neutral Disney,” which reads:
    • “We have watched as our colleagues, convinced that no one in the company could possibly disagree with them, grow increasingly aggressive in their demands. They insist that TWDC take a strong stance on not only this issue but other legislation and openly advocate for the punishment of employees who disagree with them.”
  • It wasn’t clear exactly how many Cast Members participated in the walkout, with so many still working remotely. Supporters working remotely were encouraged to set their status as “busy” in work communication software.
  • Disney actually rescheduled their Town Hall meeting to Monday to allow Cast Members to participate in the protest.

What they’re saying:

  • Disney spokesperson: “We know how important this issue is for our LGBTQ+ employees, their families and allies, we respect our colleagues’ right to express their views, and we pledge our ongoing support of the LGBTQ+ community in the fight for equal rights.”
 
 
