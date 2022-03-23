Mae Whitman Joins Hulu’s Musical Romantic Comedy Series “Up Here”

According to Deadline, former Good Girls star Mae Whitman, best known in Disney circles as the voice of Tinker Bell in the direct-to-DVD films, has been cast as the female lead in Hulu’s musical romantic comedy series, Up Here.

What’s Happening:

Up Here follows the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love – and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

follows the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love – and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads. Whitman stars as Lindsay, who has spent her entire life desperately trying to live up to the good girl persona the world seems to expect of her. But she is sick and tired of being nice, and she is about to leave her small life in small town Vermont behind to move to New York City to find out who she really is, and what she really wants.

The creative team of Up Here includes Tony-winning playwright Steven Levenson (writer of the novel Dear Evan Hanson ), Danielle Sanchez-Witzel ( New Girl ), Hamilton director Thomas Kail and Oscar, Emmy and Grammy-winning duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ( Frozen , WandaVision ). They will all serve as writers and executive producers on the show.

includes Tony-winning playwright Steven Levenson (writer of the novel ), Danielle Sanchez-Witzel ( ), director Thomas Kail and Oscar, Emmy and Grammy-winning duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ( , ). They will all serve as writers and executive producers on the show. Levenson will also serve as showrunner, while Anderson-Lopez and Lopez will write original songs for the series.

Thomas Kail, who previously directed Broadway shows such as Hamilton and In the Heights , will direct and executive produce the series.

and , will direct and executive produce the series. 20th Television and Kail’s Old 320 Sycamore Productions co-produce the series, with production set to begin this summer in New York.