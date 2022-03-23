Imagineer Zach Riddley Shares First Look at Treasures of Xandar Coming to EPCOT

There is so much excitement about Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. At many Disney attractions, there is a gift shop either at the exit or very close to the ride. Imagineer Zach Riddley shared photos and information about the upcoming Treasures of Xandar.

What's Happening:

The store is operated by The Broker who is a proud Xandarian. He has been awarded the contract and brought his famous store to EPCOT.

Some of the merchandise will pay tribute to Xandar. Items acquired throughout the Galaxy celebrate the heroes of Xandar and Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Broker shared with the Walt Disney Imagineer team recently: “I am so delighted to bring my wares to the Wonders of Xandar pavilion. As a proud Xandarian, it gives me great pleasure to represent my planet to you Terrans and allow you to bring home a small bit of Xandar from my shop: Treasures of Xandar. I only hope that it brings our two cultures that much closer together.”

Zach Riddley shared: “Seeing these design elements come into place completes years worth of dreaming and creating by our talented team. And the results are out of this world! We look forward to inviting all of you to the opening this summer as part of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.”

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind:

Although we do not have an official opening date, Walt Disney World

It is said to be a family-friendly attraction and will feature the first-ever reverse launch on a Disney coaster. This is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world.

The new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering shares that this coaster will rotate 360 degrees.