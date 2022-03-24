Disney’s Animal Kingdom Celebrates Earth Day

Earth Day is something to celebrate, and why not celebrate it at Walt Disney World? Disney's Animal Kingdom is joining the fun with their annual Earth Day Celebration. Disney Parks Blog gave us some exciting information.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney World is not just celebrating one day, they are going to celebrate a whole week.

This will take place April 18th through April 24th, 2022.

This event will also fall on the 24th birthday of Disney's Animal Kingdom on April 22nd.

This is to honor our planet and how we can all come together to create a healthier home for people and wildlife.

This is going to be sharing nature through family-friendly experiences and offerings.

There will be opportunities where you can find out more about the Disney Conservation Fund. This organization helps protect animals not only at Walt Disney World but in the wild as well.

Earth Day Extras:

At the Conservation Station, you can be a Disney artist and draw in the animation experience. This will be a step-by-step guide where you can draw your favorite Disney characters using real animals for inspiration. Each animal represents a story of conservation work that Disney is doing around the world.

There will be a limited-time wilderness explorer activity that rewards you with an Earth Day nature badge.

There will be special magic shots available with PhotoPass photographer

If you head over to Discovery Island, you can spot special Disney character cruises going down the Discovery River.

What would a celebration at Disney be without specialty merchandise and food?

There will be a limited edition Earth Day 2022 pin that will be a great collector's item.

There will be custom food and beverage options throughout the park that will be delicious treats.