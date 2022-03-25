“GMA3” Guest List: Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Braxton and More to Appear Week of March 28th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of March 28th-April 1st. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 28th-April 1st:

Monday, March 28 GMA3 recaps Hollywood’s biggest night with Mike Muse and Kelley Carter

Tuesday, March 29 Matt Damon and Gary White ( The Worth of Water ) Jess Damuck ( Salad Freak ) Dominique Fishback ( The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey )

Wednesday, March 30 Dr. Ashwin Vasan (New York City Department of Health Commissioner) Jamie Lee Curtis and Barney Saltzberg ( What Do You See? ) Maurice Benard ( General Hospital )

Thursday, March 31 Celeste Murphy (Chattanooga Police Department Chief) Sarah Stewart Holland and Beth Silvers ( Pantsuit Politics ) Toni Braxton ( Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For )

Friday, April 1 A conversation between Rodney King’s daughter Lora King and George Floyd’s sister Bridgett Floyd Imam Omar Suleiman (Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research Founder) Alfonso Ribeiro ( America’s Funniest Home Videos )



