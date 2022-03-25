MCO Will Start Removing Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Decorations

All over Central Florida, you will see different things to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World. Whether you're driving down the road and see billboards or gift shops all around you, people are excited about this occasion. When travelers would get into Orlando International Airport, they would see the 50th Anniversary decor all over. If you're hoping to see the decorations at MCO, time is running out.

What's Happening:

FlyMCO shared on their Instagram that Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary decorations will start being removed from the airport tonight, March 25th.

They said if you are coming through, make sure to snap some photos of these decorations while you can.

The caption read: “The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration decorations throughout our airport will start being removed tonight. If you're traveling through, make sure to grab some pics of your favorite pals here before they say Bibbidi Bobbidi Bye! Though the decorations are going away, the magic is still going strong, the celebration continues and the unforgettable stories are just beginning.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbiBxlju62P/

