Walt’s Plans for EPCOT Included in Connections Cafe

Imagineer Zach Riddley shared on his Instagram what Walt's original design for EPCOT was and how they're implementing that moving forward.

What's Happening:

He shares that EPCOT is a full-on iconic shape language that creates grand ideas about cities, innovation, and how to make the world a better place.

These EPCOT designs were evident all the way back to Walt's original site plans for the Florida project, where EPCOT served as the center of Walt Disney World

It was where one could live and learn from experiences and innovations that would later come to defy everyday life as we know it.

He shows that EPCOT has never stopped evolving, what Walt saw as a constant "state of becoming".

Imagineers still continue to draw inspiration from those original concepts and ideas for the park throughout new transformations.

In the new Connections Cafe and Eatery, guests will discover detailed flooring designs that pay tribute to Walt's original designs for EPCOT.

These designs are 3D printed and by crafted people to create classic looks that Walt would have loved.

He said that more details will be coming soon and that he is looking forward to the opening this spring.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbiChd3OFsd/

About Connections Cafe:

Earlier, Imagineer Zach Riddley had also shared the first image of the restaurant marquee that will be displayed above the doors.

He also shared concept art of what this Cafe and Eatery will look like inside.

There is no opening date yet, but we do know that it is set to open in the spring.

It will be a new fast-casual restaurant and adjoining cafe that will also feature Starbucks.