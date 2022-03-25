Walt’s Plans for EPCOT Included in Connections Cafe

Imagineer Zach Riddley shared on his Instagram what Walt's original design for EPCOT was and how they're implementing that moving forward.
What's Happening:
- He shares that EPCOT is a full-on iconic shape language that creates grand ideas about cities, innovation, and how to make the world a better place.
- These EPCOT designs were evident all the way back to Walt's original site plans for the Florida project, where EPCOT served as the center of Walt Disney World.
- It was where one could live and learn from experiences and innovations that would later come to defy everyday life as we know it.
- He shows that EPCOT has never stopped evolving, what Walt saw as a constant "state of becoming".
- Imagineers still continue to draw inspiration from those original concepts and ideas for the park throughout new transformations.
- In the new Connections Cafe and Eatery, guests will discover detailed flooring designs that pay tribute to Walt's original designs for EPCOT.
- These designs are 3D printed and by crafted people to create classic looks that Walt would have loved.
- He said that more details will be coming soon and that he is looking forward to the opening this spring.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CbiChd3OFsd/
About Connections Cafe:
- Earlier, Imagineer Zach Riddley had also shared the first image of the restaurant marquee that will be displayed above the doors.
- He also shared concept art of what this Cafe and Eatery will look like inside.
- There is no opening date yet, but we do know that it is set to open in the spring.
- It will be a new fast-casual restaurant and adjoining cafe that will also feature Starbucks.