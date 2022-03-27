Pixar’s “Lightyear” To Debut In Theaters and IMAX only in June

We finally get to see a Pixar film on the big screen again as Chris Evans and a re-edited trailer during tonight’s Academy Awards confirmed that Lightyear will be debuting in theaters and IMAX everywhere.
What’s Happening
- During the 94th Oscar ceremony, a special introduction from Chris Evans, star of the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios Film, Lightyear, introduced a trailer we had already seen for the film, with one notable difference.
- The trailer now included the phrase “In Theaters Only” as well as promised a release on IMAX screens as well.
- This marks the first Pixar Animation Studios film since the global pandemic caused theaters and cinemas to shutdown in March of 2020 that has been released theatrically.
- Pixar’s Soul, Luca, and Turning Red all made their debut on the Disney+ streaming service to all subscribers where other Marvel and Walt Disney Animation Studios content was behind the Premier Access paywall.
- The character might be familiar to fans in his toy form from the iconic Toy Story franchise, but Pixar reminded us when this film was announced that it is NOT a Toy Story film, but rather the movie that Andy would have seen that made him want the toy. Today’s trailer reinforces that idea, just with its tone and aesthetic alone.
- Lightyear is the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy— and follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure.
- Joining the previously announced Chris Evans (who lends his voice to Buzz) are Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi as a group of ambitious recruits. Peter Sohn voices Buzz’s robot companion, Sox, and the cast also includes the voices of Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr.
- Multi-Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino is on board to score Lightyear. Giacchino has a long history with Pixar; he won an Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy for the original score in Up. His other Pixar credits include The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Cars 2, Inside Out, Coco and Incredibles 2, among others. The Lightyear Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available on June 17, 2022.
- Lightyear is set to be released on June 17th, 2022.